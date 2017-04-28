Police: FBI agent shot, one person dead in southwest Atlanta
An FBI agent was shot and one person is dead after federal law enforcement attempted to serve an arrest warrant a west Atlanta business. Several law enforcement sources have told FOX 5 News this is related to the shooting of a Banks County deputy earlier in the week.
