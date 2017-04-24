R. Kelly performs in concert at Phili...

R. Kelly performs in concert at Philips Arena, June 11, 2016, in Atlanta.

A Mississippi man has filed a lawsuit against R. Kelly, accusing the singer of wrecking his marriage and inflicting emotional distress upon him. According to the court document, which was obtained by ABC News, Kenny Bryant claims that Kelly carried on a years-long extramarital affair with his wife, Asia Childress, which allegedly caused an alienation of affection.

