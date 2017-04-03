Oprah Winfrey chosen to speak at Agne...

Oprah Winfrey chosen to speak at Agnes Scott graduation

20 hrs ago

Oprah Winfrey has been chosen as the keynote speaker for the commencement ceremony at Agnes Scott College in suburban Atlanta.

