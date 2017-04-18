'Not guilty' plea in murder of East Atlanta man
Police said Jeffries Anderson is the man seen on surveillance video breaking into the apartment complex and walking in the hallways and garage. According to police, Anderson shot and killed 30-year-old Alex Newton at the Alexan EAV apartments on Metropolitan Avenue on October 31, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat
|1 hr
|ossoff can fukoff
|32
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|About time
|20,970
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14)
|2 hr
|bzsears
|35
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|1,975
|Recommended skin lightening products? (May '08)
|15 hr
|Beautywhiz
|75
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|17 hr
|Loving the KS soa...
|422
|Rh Negative is a very Holy Bloodline (Sep '11)
|18 hr
|Congressmen01
|25
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC