No serious injuries reported after lightning, downpour Wednesday in Forsyth County
Firefighters with the Forsyth County Fire Department responded to lightning strikes at four south Forsyth County homes before noon on Wednesday as storms rolled through metro-Atlanta and north central Georgia. Reports of lightning strikes came in for homes on Gran Forest Drive, Flagstaff Drive, Eaglerock Drive and Summerwind Way.
