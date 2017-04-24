News 11 mins ago 6:25 a.m.6 students killed in one afternoon of metro Atlanta crashes
The first happened in South Fulton County, just after 1:15 PM. Five Langston Hughes High School students were in a Lincoln Navigator when it collided with a semi tractor trailer at the Butner Rd./Ridge Rd. intersection with Campbellton-Fairburn Rd. Four of the teens were killed instantly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Savoy Bar and Grill
|4 hr
|Nyck
|4
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|4 hr
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|2,033
|BART Takeover Involving 40-60 "Teens" In San Fr...
|6 hr
|Keepin It Real
|1
|Wayne Williams' Father Speaks Out (May '08)
|9 hr
|Sandra
|155
|Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow...
|22 hr
|The Vaginator
|14
|Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat
|23 hr
|ossoff can fukoff
|47
|Riverdale scandal
|Mon
|Thomas
|6
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC