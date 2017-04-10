New initiative offers relief to residents unable to pay high property taxes

Home values are on the rise on Atlanta's westside but what do the higher property taxes mean for residents already living in the area? A new initiative introduced Wednesday will provide help for homeowners who can't afford to pay the higher property taxes. "The City of Atlanta is proud to launch this essential program which will help ensure that long-time residents get to share in the prosperity coming to the Westside, thanks to new infrastructure, new parks, more transit, the Atlanta BeltLine, and a surge in economic development," said Mayor Reed.

