New initiative offers relief to resid...

New initiative offers relief to residents unable to pay high property taxes

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Home values are on the rise on Atlanta's westside but what do the higher property taxes mean for residents already living in the area? A new initiative introduced Wednesday will provide help for homeowners who can't afford to pay the higher property taxes. "The City of Atlanta is proud to launch this essential program which will help ensure that long-time residents get to share in the prosperity coming to the Westside, thanks to new infrastructure, new parks, more transit, the Atlanta BeltLine, and a surge in economic development," said Mayor Reed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't Fly United 22 min Randy 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,950
News At Tent City Protest, Atlanta Residents Demand ... 11 hr ThomasA 2
News Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow... 12 hr a blind squirrel ... 6
News Using pop songs to teach kids math 17 hr Trump is Winning 1
Need help finding a plastic surgeon to remove i... (Apr '14) Wed Boog 34
News Atlanta airport 'rehearsal' aims to help people... Tue Trump is Winning 1
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,355 • Total comments across all topics: 280,259,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC