New exhibit for 'Cyclorama' painting to reveal lost drawing

When a colossal painting depicting the Civil War Battle of Atlanta goes on display again, the exhibit will include accounts of the German and Austrian painters who created it and a rediscovered drawing for what would have been a second "Cyclorama." The Atlanta History Center is restoring the 150,000-square-foot, cylindrical panorama painting, which will go in display in 2018.

