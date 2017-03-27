New exhibit for 'Cyclorama' painting ...

New exhibit for 'Cyclorama' painting to reveal lost drawing

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

When a colossal painting depicting the Civil War Battle of Atlanta goes on display again, the exhibit will include accounts of the German and Austrian painters who created it and a rediscovered drawing for what would have been a second "Cyclorama." The Atlanta History Center is restoring the 150,000-square-foot, cylindrical panorama painting, which will go in display in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Savoy Bar and Grill 4 hr Bad 2
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 4 hr huntcoyotes 1,936
News Massive fire crumbles major Atlanta bridgeabout... 9 hr Hank 11
Homeless destroy bridge 9 hr Hank 2
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... 10 hr Anita Bryant s Jihad 15
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr Toms river nj 20,941
News King daughter says her mother's papers should b... 17 hr Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,256 • Total comments across all topics: 279,997,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC