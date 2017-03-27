New exhibit for 'Cyclorama' painting to reveal lost drawing

As preservationists restore Atlanta's colossal Cyclorama - a landmark that's a sort of 19th-century high-tech Civil War history lesson - they also plan to showcase an all-but-forgotten drawing that reveals a little-known fact: There once were plans for another Atlanta Cyclorama. The Atlanta History Center is restoring the 150,000-square-foot, cylindrical panorama painting showing the 1864 Battle of Atlanta.

