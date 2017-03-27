New exhibit for 'Cyclorama' painting to reveal lost drawing
As preservationists restore Atlanta's colossal Cyclorama - a landmark that's a sort of 19th-century high-tech Civil War history lesson - they also plan to showcase an all-but-forgotten drawing that reveals a little-known fact: There once were plans for another Atlanta Cyclorama. The Atlanta History Center is restoring the 150,000-square-foot, cylindrical panorama painting showing the 1864 Battle of Atlanta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Savoy Bar and Grill
|1 hr
|Fun
|3
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|1 hr
|Trumpbot Watch
|1,940
|who
|1 hr
|j
|1
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|1 hr
|Waikiki slashers
|24
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|2 hr
|Shovel ready jobs
|5
|Homeless destroy bridge
|4 hr
|Mcnasty
|7
|removal of silicone from body (Mar '14)
|5 hr
|Suntae
|433
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC