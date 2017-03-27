New exhibit for 'Cyclorama' painting ...

New exhibit for 'Cyclorama' painting to reveal lost drawing

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

As preservationists restore Atlanta's colossal Cyclorama - a landmark that's a sort of 19th-century high-tech Civil War history lesson - they also plan to showcase an all-but-forgotten drawing that reveals a little-known fact: There once were plans for another Atlanta Cyclorama. The Atlanta History Center is restoring the 150,000-square-foot, cylindrical panorama painting showing the 1864 Battle of Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Savoy Bar and Grill 1 hr Fun 3
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 1 hr Trumpbot Watch 1,940
who 1 hr j 1
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... 1 hr Waikiki slashers 24
Drop CNN from cable petition 2 hr Shovel ready jobs 5
Homeless destroy bridge 4 hr Mcnasty 7
removal of silicone from body (Mar '14) 5 hr Suntae 433
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,758 • Total comments across all topics: 280,011,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC