New Atlanta Chick-fil-A to donate 10K meals

The newest Chick-fil-A location to open in Atlanta is putting a community service spin on its customary 24-hour camp-out contest. Starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, 60 people gathering at the Cascade Road location helped to pack 10,000 charity lunches while they wait for a chance to win free Chick-fil-A for a year.

