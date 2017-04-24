New Atlanta Chick-fil-A to donate 10K meals

New Atlanta Chick-fil-A to donate 10K...

Read more: MyFoxAtlanta

The newest Chick-fil-A location to open in Atlanta is putting a community service spin on its customary 24-hour camp-out contest. Starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, 60 people gathering at the Cascade Road location helped to pack 10,000 charity lunches while they wait for a chance to win free Chick-fil-A for a year.

