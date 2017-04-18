More on Coca-Cola's human rights hypocrisy...

All Coca-Cola Investors Urged to Vote for Free Enterprise Project's Shareholder Proposal That Calls out Coke's Human Rights Duplicity Atlanta, GA / Washington, D.C. - The National Center for Public Policy Research, the nation's leading proponent of free-market investor activists, is calling on all Coca-Cola investors to approve its shareholder resolution that exposes Coca-Cola's hypocritical treatment of civil liberties. The proposal, submitted by the National Center's Free Enterprise Project , questions why the soft drink giant opposes religious liberty in the United States on alleged civil rights pretenses while simultaneously maintaining operations in numerous nations lacking those same rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Center for Public Policy Research.