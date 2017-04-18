More on Coca-Cola's human rights hypo...

More on Coca-Cola's human rights hypocrisy...

Read more: National Center for Public Policy Research

All Coca-Cola Investors Urged to Vote for Free Enterprise Project's Shareholder Proposal That Calls out Coke's Human Rights Duplicity Atlanta, GA / Washington, D.C. - The National Center for Public Policy Research, the nation's leading proponent of free-market investor activists, is calling on all Coca-Cola investors to approve its shareholder resolution that exposes Coca-Cola's hypocritical treatment of civil liberties. The proposal, submitted by the National Center's Free Enterprise Project , questions why the soft drink giant opposes religious liberty in the United States on alleged civil rights pretenses while simultaneously maintaining operations in numerous nations lacking those same rights.

