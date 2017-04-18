MARTA sets bold agenda for 2017
At the annual State of MARTA address, general manager and CEO Keith T. Parker boasted about MARTA's accomplishments in 2016 and laid a bold foundation for 2017 endeavors. He said the transit authority has much more to offer the city of Atlanta and the entire region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cross Roads News.
