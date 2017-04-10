MARTA: 4 people shot at West Lake sta...

MARTA: 4 people shot at West Lake station; Suspect detained

MARTA says four people were shot and one person has died after an incident on a train near the West Lake MARTA station in Atlanta. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson with MARTA.

