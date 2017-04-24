Manuel Deisen has been appointed Gene...

Manuel Deisen has been appointed General Manager at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center - GA, USA

Omni Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Manuel Deisen as General Manager of the hotel. Deisen joins the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center from the Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta, Ga., where he has been the property's General Manager since 2012.

