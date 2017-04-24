Manuel Deisen has been appointed General Manager at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center - GA, USA
Omni Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Manuel Deisen as General Manager of the hotel. Deisen joins the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center from the Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta, Ga., where he has been the property's General Manager since 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Karen Minton (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|BillyRay
|17
|Need help finding a plastic surgeon to remove i... (Apr '14)
|6 hr
|Coke817
|35
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|New york
|20,976
|Savoy Bar and Grill
|11 hr
|Julian the retard...
|6
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|12 hr
|guest
|2,080
|Perry Stone -famous Religious Liar and False Pr... (Mar '16)
|18 hr
|Robyn
|9
|Review: Recording Connection Audio Institute (Jan '16)
|19 hr
|L_Beatriz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC