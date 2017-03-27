Man unable to pull a fast one on cashier: Middleburg Heights police blotter
Theft, Engle Road : A man entered RMS Aquaculture March 28 and bought $1.81 worth of goldfish with a $50 bill. He walked away, but returned, saying he did not receive $40 of his change.
