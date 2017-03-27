Man charged with arson in I-85 overpa...

Man charged with arson in I-85 overpass fire in Atlanta

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Basil Eleby is escorted by his public defender and two Fulton County Sheriff's office officers into the courtroom at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Saturday, April 1, 2017. Eleby, accused of starting a raging fire that collapsed a portion of Interstate 85 a few miles north of downtown Atlanta was charged with arson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 2 hr Spotted Girl 1,935
News Massive fire crumbles major Atlanta bridgeabout... 2 hr Hank 11
Homeless destroy bridge 3 hr Hank 2
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... 4 hr Anita Bryant s Jihad 15
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Toms river nj 20,941
News King daughter says her mother's papers should b... 11 hr Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11) 12 hr Sally 18
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,023 • Total comments across all topics: 279,991,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC