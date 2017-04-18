Man accused in Atlanta I-85 collapse ...

Man accused in Atlanta I-85 collapse fire pleads not guilty

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Basil Eleby enters court for a hearing in Atlanta, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Local media report a judge ordered Eleby, accused of starting a fire that caused a section of interstate in Atlanta to collapse, released on a $10,000 signature bond, which means he only has to pay if he doesn't show up for court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ben Swann (Oct '15) 2 hr Local 10
Ben Swann to leave WGCL-TV 2 hr Local 5
Did WGCL-TV (CBS 46) force Ben Swann to shut do... 2 hr Local 7
Prince Hall Freemasons 3 hr Lighton 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,969
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 4 hr Mack Man 618
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 14 hr Veto the vet 1,957
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,186 • Total comments across all topics: 280,406,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC