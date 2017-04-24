Lawsuit: 2015 redistricting in Georgi...

Lawsuit: 2015 redistricting in Georgia violated black voters' rights

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Georgia lawmakers violated federal voting rights law by moving black voters out and white voters in to two state House districts in 2015, according to a lawsuit filed Monday that calls the mid-decade redistricting an effort to protect white Republican incumbents. The Washington, D.C.-based Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law filed the federal lawsuit against the state of Georgia on behalf of the state chapter of the NAACP and five residents of the affected districts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 51 min Spotted Girl 2,031
BART Takeover Involving 40-60 "Teens" In San Fr... 52 min Keepin It Real 1
News Wayne Williams' Father Speaks Out (May '08) 3 hr Sandra 155
News Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow... 16 hr The Vaginator 14
Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat 17 hr ossoff can fukoff 47
Riverdale scandal 18 hr Thomas 6
Sleeping Naked (Apr '16) 18 hr Farrell Landon 24
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,359 • Total comments across all topics: 280,551,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC