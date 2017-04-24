Judge suggests house arrest for Tex M...

Judge suggests house arrest for Tex McIver; Placed in custody

15 hrs ago

After three days of hearings, a judge in Fulton County decided he would revoke the bond of an Atlanta-area attorney who is accused in the shooting death of his wife. Tex McIver, the prominent attorney accused of accidentally shooting and killing his wife, Diane McIver, will head back to jail as a result of violating his bond.

