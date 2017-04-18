Jon Ossoff's girlfriend is keeping hi...

Jon Ossoff's girlfriend is keeping him from voting in Georgia's special election

What is love? Well for Jon Ossoff, it's the reason he can't vote for himself in a special and critical House election. Running in a jungle primary against 17 other candidates, the 30-year-old Democrat is trying to capture the Republican stronghold in Georgia's Sixth Congressional District.

