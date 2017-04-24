Jim Chapman Communities announces pre...

Jim Chapman Communities announces presales at new neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

A rendering of one of 12 homesites in Jim Chapman Communities' new age-targeted neighborhood, The Homestead at Ridgewood Heights in Buckhead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get rid of Section 8 please! (Jan '11) 3 hr ThomasA 110
Savoy Bar and Grill 4 hr Elmer 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Postman7 20,984
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 10 hr Yes He Can 67
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 21 hr andet1987 2,091
Do Not vote for jon ossoff Protect Georgia Fri Music 2
Jon assoff special election Fri John Pudd 1
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,539 • Total comments across all topics: 280,663,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC