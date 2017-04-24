Jackie Esslinger
Jacquelyn Randitt Esslinger, 77, of 127 Alice Lane, Carrolllton, Georgia, died Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Ms. Esslinger was born in Atlanta on March 24, 1940, the daughter of the late Jack Clifton Randitt and the late Alberta Lois Peek Randitt.
