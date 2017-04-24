'Instill & Inspire' by Grace Stanislaus chronicles a magnificent collection

"Instill & Inspire: The John and Vivian Hewitt Collection of African-American Art" by Grace Stanislaus; University of Pittsburgh Press Art collections can serve as windows into transcendent aesthetic experiences or as components of an investment portfolio. But occasionally their foremost function is as a pedagogical device, a quality that is alluded to in the title "Instill & Inspire: The John and Vivian Hewitt Collection of African-American Art."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.