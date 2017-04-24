"I feel so humbled", parapro who...

"I feel so humbled", parapro who...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Jermaine Stubbs, 24, of Atlanta, GA Tweeted a photo of a letter one of his students gave to him out of the blue and it soon went viral. Stubbs shared a photo of the letter on Twitter and in no time, it had gotten over 100,000 Retweets and over 3,000 shares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 2 hr Yes He Can 67
Get rid of Section 8 please! (Jan '11) 8 hr ThomasA 108
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr honest assessment 20,982
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 13 hr andet1987 2,091
Do Not vote for jon ossoff Protect Georgia Fri Music 2
Jon assoff special election Fri John Pudd 1
Karen Minton (Oct '15) Fri BillyRay 17
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,405 • Total comments across all topics: 280,655,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC