I-85 Bridge Collapse: Business Interruption Coverage Issues
In the wake of the March 30 collapse of the I-85 bridge in Atlanta, Georgia Governor Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency calling for closure of both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-85 in Fulton County. A copy of the Governor's executive order is available at the following link: https://gov.georgia.gov/sites/gov.georgia.gov/files/related_files/document/03.30.17.03.pdf Many businesses may be affected by the closure or I-85, a major thoroughfare in Atlanta.
