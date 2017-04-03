I-85 Bridge Collapse: Business Interr...

I-85 Bridge Collapse: Business Interruption Coverage Issues

In the wake of the March 30 collapse of the I-85 bridge in Atlanta, Georgia Governor Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency calling for closure of both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-85 in Fulton County. A copy of the Governor's executive order is available at the following link: https://gov.georgia.gov/sites/gov.georgia.gov/files/related_files/document/03.30.17.03.pdf Many businesses may be affected by the closure or I-85, a major thoroughfare in Atlanta.

