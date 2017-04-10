I-20 in Atlanta buckles due to gas le...

I-20 in Atlanta buckles due to gas leak; I-85 remains closed after collapse

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Drivers in Atlanta - already dealing with traffic nightmares from a bridge collapse on I-85 after a fire - are facing another road calamity. The westbound lane of Interstate 20 between Candler Road and Gresham Road is closed after the road buckled following a gas leak, the DeKalb County, Georgia, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
go vote blue help win back your country 44 min help our country 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,960
Happy Ester! 5 hr Waikiki murders 4
VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA! 5 hr ossoff can fukoff 14
News Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow... 22 hr Tolerman the alkie 13
Don't Fly United 22 hr obama luvs erect ... 13
News Oprah Winfrey chosen to speak at Agnes Scott gr... Sun Wilbur Gene 3
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,171 • Total comments across all topics: 280,364,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC