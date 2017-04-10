I-20 in Atlanta buckles due to gas leak; I-85 remains closed after collapse
Drivers in Atlanta - already dealing with traffic nightmares from a bridge collapse on I-85 after a fire - are facing another road calamity. The westbound lane of Interstate 20 between Candler Road and Gresham Road is closed after the road buckled following a gas leak, the DeKalb County, Georgia, police said.
