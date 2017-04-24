Hall schools have canceled more than ...

Hall schools have canceled more than 20 field trips to Atlanta after bridge collapse

Read more: The Times

Hall County Schools officials have canceled more than 20 field trips to the downtown Atlanta area amid traffic and safety concerns since a portion of a bridge on Interstate 85 collapsed in a fire March 30. Officials have set a June 15 deadline for the bridge repair work to be completed, but that is after the 2016-17 school year has ended. Hall Superintendent Will Schofield told school board members at a meeting Monday night that the district reviewed and put a hold on all field trips to the downtown Atlanta area.

