Hall schools have canceled more than 20 field trips to Atlanta after bridge collapse
Hall County Schools officials have canceled more than 20 field trips to the downtown Atlanta area amid traffic and safety concerns since a portion of a bridge on Interstate 85 collapsed in a fire March 30. Officials have set a June 15 deadline for the bridge repair work to be completed, but that is after the 2016-17 school year has ended. Hall Superintendent Will Schofield told school board members at a meeting Monday night that the district reviewed and put a hold on all field trips to the downtown Atlanta area.
