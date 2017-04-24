Guns at the gun convention? Not with the president there
Patrons attending the National Rifle Association-ILA Leadership Forum move through security, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Atlanta. The NRA is holding its 146th annual meetings and exhibits forum at the Georgia World Congress Center where President Trump will be speaking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|35 min
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|2,090
|Elder Azariyah Ben Yosef: Pastor of the Sons Fo...
|3 hr
|Tolerman
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Mogsoggindog
|20,980
|Do Not vote for jon ossoff Protect Georgia
|6 hr
|Music
|2
|Beckles Family YouTube Christian Videos! Awesom...
|6 hr
|Suzy
|4
|Jon assoff special election
|7 hr
|John Pudd
|1
|Get rid of Section 8 please! (Jan '11)
|14 hr
|Reaper
|107
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC