Gucci Mane, 21 Savage & Zaytoven Unite for New Single, "East Atlanta Day"
Gucci Mane , 21 Savage and Zaytoven have reconnected for a new record celebrating their side of the south. Titled "East Atlanta Day," the latest from trap-rap's current dominant trio serves as the lead single in support of Zaytoven's anticipated debut album.
