GSU, Carter, reach agreement with Tur...

GSU, Carter, reach agreement with Turner Field neighborhoods

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Business Journal

Georgia State University and a group of neighborhood associations representing communities surrounding the Turner Field site have reached an agreement on a long-term plan for the university's engagement with area residents. The plan, announced Monday, includes the Organized Neighbors of Summerhill, Peoplestown Neighborhood Association, Mechanicsville Civic Association and Grant Park Neighborhood Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Savoy Bar and Grill 1 hr Nyck 4
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 1 hr uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 2,033
BART Takeover Involving 40-60 "Teens" In San Fr... 3 hr Keepin It Real 1
News Wayne Williams' Father Speaks Out (May '08) 6 hr Sandra 155
News Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow... 19 hr The Vaginator 14
Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat 20 hr ossoff can fukoff 47
Riverdale scandal 21 hr Thomas 6
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,641 • Total comments across all topics: 280,554,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC