GSU, Carter, reach agreement with Turner Field neighborhoods
Georgia State University and a group of neighborhood associations representing communities surrounding the Turner Field site have reached an agreement on a long-term plan for the university's engagement with area residents. The plan, announced Monday, includes the Organized Neighbors of Summerhill, Peoplestown Neighborhood Association, Mechanicsville Civic Association and Grant Park Neighborhood Association.
