Grad students vie for bucks in UGA "Three Minute Thesis" competition

Ten of the University of Georgia's brightest and most confident graduate students took their research public late last week, facing a panel of five judges and a packed downtown theater in the university's annual "Three Minute Thesis" competition. Sponsored by the UGA Graduate School, the competition as usual drew an overflow crowd to one of Cine's theaters Thursday; some people had to be turned away at the door.

