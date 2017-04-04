Georgia officials hope to repair inte...

Georgia officials hope to repair interstate bridge by June

15 hrs ago

Georgia transportation officials hope to finish rebuilding a key interstate bridge by mid-June after a large fire caused its collapse last week. Authorities have said the fire was started by a man under the bridge in an area north of downtown Atlanta.

Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

