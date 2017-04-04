Georgia officials hope to repair interstate bridge by June
Georgia transportation officials hope to finish rebuilding a key interstate bridge by mid-June after a large fire caused its collapse last week. Authorities have said the fire was started by a man under the bridge in an area north of downtown Atlanta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Excalibur Tattoos in Evans GA Incompetent Artis...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|3 hr
|Waikiki murders
|83
|DeKalb County 1 HRS Ago Proposed master plan ca...
|4 hr
|Doraville resident
|2
|Holiday Inn Express built on Indian graves in E...
|9 hr
|polka on your graves
|25
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|11 hr
|Superstar
|2
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|Mon
|WV State Police
|613
|SnapDating.Me hooks up atlanta singles in than ...
|Mon
|MetaCurrency
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC