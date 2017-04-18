Frog Substance Shown to Kill Human Fl...

Frog Substance Shown to Kill Human Flu Viruses

Read more: Voice of America

A frog found in India secretes a substance that has been shown to be highly effective at killing influenza viruses. Researchers at Emory University in Atlanta say the secreted peptide - a subunit of a protein chain - kills dozens of flu strains that plague humans.

Atlanta, GA

