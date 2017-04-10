FMCSA to hold public listening sessio...

FMCSA to hold public listening session April 24 in Atlanta on 'highly automated' CMVs

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Trucker

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration today announced it will hold a public listening session to solicit information on issues relating to the design, development, testing and deployment of "highly automated" CMVs on Monday, April 24 from 9:30 a.m. to noon Eastern Time in the Regency Ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, 265 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30303. Interested parties will have an opportunity to share their views and any data or analysis on this topic with FMCSA representatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trucker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA! 3 hr Doravillian 3
News Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow... 3 hr Tolerman 8
Don't Fly United 6 hr Waikiki murders 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,950
News At Tent City Protest, Atlanta Residents Demand ... 18 hr ThomasA 2
News Using pop songs to teach kids math Wed Trump is Winning 1
Need help finding a plastic surgeon to remove i... (Apr '14) Wed Boog 34
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,797 • Total comments across all topics: 280,267,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC