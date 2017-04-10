FMCSA to hold public listening session April 24 in Atlanta on 'highly automated' CMVs

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration today announced it will hold a public listening session to solicit information on issues relating to the design, development, testing and deployment of "highly automated" CMVs on Monday, April 24 from 9:30 a.m. to noon Eastern Time in the Regency Ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, 265 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30303. Interested parties will have an opportunity to share their views and any data or analysis on this topic with FMCSA representatives.

