First responders to I-85 collapse to meet President Trump Thursday
First responders who arrived at the scene of a fire that caused I-85 to collapse in Atlanta will meet President Donald Trump Thursday. Part of the interstate collapsed on March 31, which caused a traffic nightmare in a part of Atlanta that was already accustomed to heavy traffic.
