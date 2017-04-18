FBI arrests suspect in bomb threats t...

FBI arrests suspect in bomb threats that targeted Atlanta flights

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

Fighter jets escorted two planes to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in January 2015, where they were met by a bomb squad and federal agents. Delta Flight 1156 was coming to Atlanta from Portland, Oregon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07) 26 min Loving the KS soa... 422
Rh Negative is a very Holy Bloodline (Sep '11) 37 min Congressmen01 25
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 52 min ThomasA 1,959
Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14) 52 min Michelle Bosse 34
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 1 hr pitsnmutts 624
Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat 2 hr Smackdown 28
Savoy Bar and Grill 7 hr Mitch Johnson 2
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,658 • Total comments across all topics: 280,441,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC