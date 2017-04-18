FBI arrests suspect in bomb threats that targeted Atlanta flights
Fighter jets escorted two planes to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in January 2015, where they were met by a bomb squad and federal agents. Delta Flight 1156 was coming to Atlanta from Portland, Oregon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|26 min
|Loving the KS soa...
|422
|Rh Negative is a very Holy Bloodline (Sep '11)
|37 min
|Congressmen01
|25
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|52 min
|ThomasA
|1,959
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14)
|52 min
|Michelle Bosse
|34
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|pitsnmutts
|624
|Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat
|2 hr
|Smackdown
|28
|Savoy Bar and Grill
|7 hr
|Mitch Johnson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC