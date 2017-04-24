Explore metro Atlanta soccer roots in 19th century DeKalb
Architectural historian Patrick Sullivan will discuss metro Atlanta's soccer roots in 19th century DeKalb at the May 16 Lunch and Learn at the DeKalb History Center. The free program takes place noon to 1 p.m. in the Superior Courtroom on the second floor of the Historic DeKalb Courthouse.
