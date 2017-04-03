Experts fear terrorists could see col...

Experts fear terrorists could see collapse of I-85 as opportunity

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Security experts say if a homeless man with a lighter could immolate a vital section of I-85 and paralyze the city, as police allege, then imagine what a team of highly motivated terrorists could do to the infrastructure we've come to rely on every day of our lives. "Terrorists have said we have to go to softer targets," says security consultant Harold Copus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delta Airlines (Jun '14) 25 min Tolerman 19
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 1 hr Phil Shifley 1,953
Rh Negative is a very Holy Bloodline (Sep '11) 3 hr Name737 24
News Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11) 4 hr Hoax News 27
Savoy Bar and Grill 7 hr Raymond the fecal... 9
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... 9 hr Truth 96
ANOTHER FAKE HATE CRIME HOAX, again. 10 hr Tolerman 6
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,381 • Total comments across all topics: 280,125,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC