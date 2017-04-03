Experts fear terrorists could see collapse of I-85 as opportunity
Security experts say if a homeless man with a lighter could immolate a vital section of I-85 and paralyze the city, as police allege, then imagine what a team of highly motivated terrorists could do to the infrastructure we've come to rely on every day of our lives. "Terrorists have said we have to go to softer targets," says security consultant Harold Copus.
