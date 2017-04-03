Death toll rising for birds in Atlanta

Death toll rising for birds in Atlanta

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

For Atlanta office workers, the dead birds are a sad sight at their doorstep. Now, Audubon Society volunteers are tracking and finding the dead or dying birds, many of them in Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Buckhead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... 3 hr Buckaroo bob 82
Excalibur Tattoos in Evans GA Incompetent Artis... 4 hr Play Harder 2
Holiday Inn Express built on Indian graves in E... 5 hr polka on your graves 25
Prince Hall Freemasons 7 hr Superstar 2
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 20 hr WV State Police 613
SnapDating.Me hooks up atlanta singles in than ... Mon MetaCurrency 1
Drop CNN from cable petition Mon Georgie 9
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,175 • Total comments across all topics: 280,056,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC