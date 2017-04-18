Deaf dad, toddler hear each other for...

Deaf dad, toddler hear each other for first time

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MSN Healthy Living

Randy Adams and his son, 16-month-old Max, have the same hair, the same eyes and the same hearing impairment. When the 35-year old Canton construction worker met his wife Michelle at a party four years ago, he typed out messages on his Phone to introduce himself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Healthy Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Savoy Bar and Grill 9 min Peebo 3
removal of silicone from body (Mar '14) 2 hr Stupid Mistake 436
Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat 9 hr Mc Shan 38
trump may try to shut down goverment 10 hr Libertards got no... 2
Free Business Cards For Drivers, ride share, an... 14 hr Elite Motors 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,971
Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14) 18 hr bzsears 35
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,405 • Total comments across all topics: 280,475,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC