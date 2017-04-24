Construction worker killed after machinery tips over
Derrick Douglas, 41, of College Park was killed in the incident at the Wellington Point Apartments, 50 Maner Terrace in Smyrna, which saw Douglas ejected from the bucket of the boom lift when it tipped over, according to Officer Alicia Chilton, spokesperson for Cobb Police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|28 min
|Princess Finny Fe...
|2,078
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Trumps4Ever
|20,974
|Perry Stone -famous Religious Liar and False Pr... (Mar '16)
|5 hr
|Robyn
|9
|Review: Recording Connection Audio Institute (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|L_Beatriz
|3
|Riverdale scandal
|9 hr
|Shocked
|7
|Sleeping Naked (Apr '16)
|12 hr
|Bad
|25
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|20 hr
|Smackdown
|66
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC