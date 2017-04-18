Conditions at Sugar Creek way under par
Sugar Creek Golf Course used to be a favorite of golfers. These days they complain about crappy greens, cart paths in disrepair, and potholes in the parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cross Roads News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|26 min
|TLMCKINLEY
|619
|Savoy Bar and Grill
|2 hr
|Mitch Johnson
|2
|Ben Swann to leave WGCL-TV
|5 hr
|Concerned Voter
|8
|VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA!
|7 hr
|ossoff can fukoff
|31
|Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat
|10 hr
|ossoff can fukoff
|25
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|17 hr
|guest
|1,958
|Ben Swann (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Local
|10
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC