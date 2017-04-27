Cocktails in the Garden to Return Nex...

Cocktails in the Garden to Return Next Month in Atlanta

Explore the city's lush urban oasis in the cool of the evening on Thursdays, May 11 - September 28 as Cocktails in the Garden returnsto the Atlanta Botanical Garden after a two-year hiatus. As an after-hours social for young professionals, a romantic date night for couples, or simply a fun friends' outing for still others, the event - originally dubbed "social irrigation" - offers specialty drinks from full cash bars, deejays and live entertainment, and games and other activities.

