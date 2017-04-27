Cocktails in the Garden to Return Next Month in Atlanta

Explore the city's lush urban oasis in the cool of the evening on Thursdays, May 11 - September 28 as Cocktails in the Garden returnsto the Atlanta Botanical Garden after a two-year hiatus. As an after-hours social for young professionals, a romantic date night for couples, or simply a fun friends' outing for still others, the event - originally dubbed "social irrigation" - offers specialty drinks from full cash bars, deejays and live entertainment, and games and other activities.

