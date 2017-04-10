Child abuse suspect trying to leave c...

Child abuse suspect trying to leave country captured on plane

Yesterday Read more: WSB-TV

Local federal agents arrested a man who is accused of abusing a child, and made the arrest just before he tried to get out of the country. Sergio Morales Soto, 19, was on board a flight heading to Guatemala on April 5, but his flight was delayed because of severe weather.

Read more at WSB-TV.

