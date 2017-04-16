BWW Feature: the Most Fabulous Story Ever Told at Out Front Theatre Company
Have you ever wondered what the most fabulous story ever told was? Well, Out Front Theatre Company might just have the show for you with a show, literally, called THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVER TOLD. Atlanta's first and only resident LGBTQIA theatre is closing its first season with a show that recalls our favorite stories from the Old Testament with a plot twist: it's all about Adam and Steve, and a lesbian couple, Jane and Mabel.
