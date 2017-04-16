BWW Feature: the Most Fabulous Story ...

BWW Feature: the Most Fabulous Story Ever Told at Out Front Theatre Company

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Have you ever wondered what the most fabulous story ever told was? Well, Out Front Theatre Company might just have the show for you with a show, literally, called THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVER TOLD. Atlanta's first and only resident LGBTQIA theatre is closing its first season with a show that recalls our favorite stories from the Old Testament with a plot twist: it's all about Adam and Steve, and a lesbian couple, Jane and Mabel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA! 6 hr PutUSA 1st-Ossoff 13
News Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow... 7 hr Tolerman the alkie 13
Don't Fly United 7 hr obama luvs erect ... 13
Happy Ester! 9 hr Tyrone Ledbetter 2
News Oprah Winfrey chosen to speak at Agnes Scott gr... 9 hr Wilbur Gene 3
Corrupt Teachers 15 hr Yes U do 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr xray45 20,958
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,400 • Total comments across all topics: 280,349,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC