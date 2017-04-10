Bio-Path Holdings Announces Appointme...

Bio-Path Holdings Announces Appointment of Dr. William Hahne as Vice...

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., , a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize™ liposomal delivery and antisense technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced the appointment of William Hahne, MD, to the newly created position of vice president of clinical research. During his career, Dr. Hahne has developed extensive expertise in the management of oncology and hematology drug trials as well as valuable experience managing regulatory applications in the US, Canada and Europe.

