Better than pharma: Frog mucus found to kill influenza strains
A cure for the flu might be found in frogs, new study claims. Researchers from the United States have uncovered the bacteria-fighting peptides in the mucus secreted by the Hydrophylax bahuvisatra frog, an amphibian native to the Kerala region of southern India.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|12 min
|The Turnip Wagon
|62
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|2 hr
|Concerned
|2,027
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|10 hr
|Typical
|101
|DEADBEAT DAD named Troy Edward Buchanan Age 36 ... (May '10)
|11 hr
|Justme
|35
|Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat
|16 hr
|Veto the vet
|43
|Not White? -- Watch and Listen To Numbers
|17 hr
|The Turnip Wagon
|3
|trump may try to shut down goverment
|19 hr
|TMN
|4
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC