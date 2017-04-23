Better than pharma: Frog mucus found ...

Better than pharma: Frog mucus found to kill influenza strains

A cure for the flu might be found in frogs, new study claims. Researchers from the United States have uncovered the bacteria-fighting peptides in the mucus secreted by the Hydrophylax bahuvisatra frog, an amphibian native to the Kerala region of southern India.

