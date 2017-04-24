Benelli Bringing Exciting Giveaways t...

Benelli Bringing Exciting Giveaways to 2017 NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits

Benelli will highlight its recently introduced Super Black Eagle 3 along with the rest of its acclaimed shotgun line during the 2017 NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits, which run April 27-30 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The new Super Black Eagle 3 continues Benelli's legacy of innovation by combining more than two dozen new, unique features that make it easier to use, more comfortable to shoot while enhancing the reliability of this iconic, inertia-driven shotgun.

