Bebe to close all locations, including one in Kennesaw
The California-based women's fashion retailer announced Friday it will close all of its 134 retails stores and 34 outlet stores by the end of May. The sole location in Cobb is housed at Town Center of Cobb, located off Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw.
